High winds threaten to worsen US wildfires
High winds are forecast on the west coast of America which could further spread forest fires engulfing almost half a continent.
At least two lives lost due to raging fires in Oregon with criminal investigation underwayTwo people are confirmed dead and a criminal investigation is underway in connection to the Glendower Fire.
Crews battle fires across CaliforniaAt least 25 major fires are ravaging California, and officials say high winds are making them challenging to contain.
500 wild fires take hold in CaliforniaWild fires grip California, after high winds and lightening resulted in evacuation orders for over one hundred thousand people.