Eoin Morgan praises bowling unit after England beat Australia

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran



England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.

