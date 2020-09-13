Facebook Removes False Claims Around Oregon Wildfires

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has defended the need for the controversial Internal Markets Bill as a "break glass in emergency provision" to ensure the integrity of the United Kingdom is maintained. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Search and rescue teams, with dogs in tow, were deployed across the blackened ruins of southern Oregon towns on Sunday as smoldering wildfires continue to ravage the U.S. west and officials warn of mass casualties. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Markets Insider reports Oregon utility company Portland General Electric fell 16% on Thursday. Investors fled after the company acknowledged unconfirmed reports that some of its electrical equipment may have contributed to the Santiam fire. The Santiam wildfire is just one hour southeast of Portland. It's spread to 159,000 acres and forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.