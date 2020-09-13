Facebook Removes False Claims Around Oregon Wildfires

"This is our Katrina... You see it on TV but you can never understand unless you go through it," said one resident of the fire ripping through Oregon.

Investors Dump Utility Company Amid Reports It Might Have Sparked Oregon Wildfire Markets Insider reports Oregon utility company Portland General Electric fell 16% on Thursday. Investors fled after the company acknowledged unconfirmed reports that some of its electrical equipment may have contributed to the Santiam fire. The Santiam wildfire is just one hour southeast of Portland. It's spread to 159,000 acres and forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Crews search for dead in Oregon as wildfires rage Search and rescue teams, with dogs in tow, were deployed across the blackened ruins of southern Oregon towns on Sunday as smoldering wildfires continue to ravage the U.S. west and officials warn of mass casualties. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Heavy smoke obscures the Fremont Bridge on September 12 in Portland, Oregon | Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images Facebook will remove from its..

After the FBI and other law enforcement agencies said rumors about who started the wildfires are false, Facebook said it will remove false posts.

