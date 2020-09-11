Global
Sooners roll Missouri State 48-0
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Sooners roll Missouri State 48-0
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:22s - Published
2 minutes ago
Sooners roll Missouri State 48-0
No. 5 Oklahoma blanks Missouri State, 48-0, behind Spencer Rattler’s four touchdowns
The Oklahoma Sooners made quick work of the Missouri State Bears on Saturday afternoon. Sooner...
FOX Sports - Published
19 hours ago
Oklahoma vs. Missouri State odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from expert on 11-2 run
Barrett Sallee is 11-2 on his last 13 picks involving the Sooners and has released his picks for...
CBS Sports - Published
2 days ago
