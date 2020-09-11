Global  
 

NFL fans and local bars

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The NFL is limiting fans in their stadiums, but what about at local sports bars.

Hitting action this afternoon.

For local bars, like babe's at harbor point, that would usually mean a packed house.

Usually.

Because of the social distancing required to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bars and restaurants are limited in their seating capacity.

Normally during football season this room would be packed.

Today just a few people were on hand to watch the games.

Babe's officials say it's been a struggle for them, but they do have plans to safely bring in more customers next week.

"we're continuing to think of new ideas and different things to do in the future.

Next week we plan on putting a tent up, and hopefully have some tv's outside, and for our octoberfest.

Hopefully get some more people outside so we can properly social distance and go forward and abide by all the rules from new york state and the sla."

Normally babe's seats well over 300 people inside alone, with an extra 200 or so outside.

Now they are limited to just half that amount.

