Stafford says Lions don't have a mentality problem Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 minutes ago Stafford says Lions don't have a mentality problem 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aaron Leming @OnePrideChad @mikebrez5 Can’t take me seriously but I bet you keep responding back to me... Again, you can prete… https://t.co/pFTOZUTbmu 2 days ago nino ⚽️ @MikeSullivan I don’t even see this as a preseason long shot to be honest. The Lions are GOOD. They were actually s… https://t.co/yeN5nWtP5o 1 week ago