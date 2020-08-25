Global  
 

Buffalo Bills' home opener weekend

Buffalo Bills' home opener weekend

Buffalo Bills' home opener weekend

At this year’s Bills' home opener there's no tailgating, no fans in the stadium and no sea of fans dressed in red, white and blue filling the lots around the Bills stadium.


rockautismfest

Rock Autism, Inc. 🏈 BILLS ROCK THE HOME OPENER! Rock Autism volunteer @heycole24 is stoked to see the season kickoff in radical fashi… https://t.co/OSgdoWEFsg 13 minutes ago

hmoneyy16

Hannah Reeves RT @news4buffalo: LET'S GO BUFFALO!!! Bills win the home opener 27-17! https://t.co/nTqEXZ2tnh 52 minutes ago

JoyElizabeth05

Joy Elizabeth @ian693 We keep the faith and prepare for the home opener against my hometown buffalo bills!!!! No one is more read… https://t.co/hiQlT96Isn 1 hour ago

alaerrebhi_tv

Ala Errebhi At this year’s Bills' home opener there's no tailgating, no fans in the stadium and no sea of fans dressed in red,… https://t.co/7D7Dp5MDou 2 hours ago


Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener [Video]

Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins have announced that up to 13,000 fans will be able to attend their opening game against the Buffalo Bills.

