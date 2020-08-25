Buffalo Bills' home opener weekend Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:51s - Published 5 minutes ago Buffalo Bills' home opener weekend At this year’s Bills' home opener there's no tailgating, no fans in the stadium and no sea of fans dressed in red, white and blue filling the lots around the Bills stadium. 0

