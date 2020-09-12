Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking Tropical Storm Sally

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Sally

Tracking Tropical Storm Sally

Meteorologist Dave Warren has the latest on Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to become a hurricane on Monday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

karenacoburn1

karen a coburn#🙏❤⚓🇺🇸🌎🗽🎻🎹📸☮☦ RT @WKRG: Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/eFX99mOQ7X 12 seconds ago

WKRG

WKRG Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/eFX99mOQ7X 35 seconds ago

jnsoulful

Johnny Nguyen RT @WGNOtv: Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Emergency Declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/oTVk2Mh3pq 14 minutes ago

54Doggie

Long little doggie RT @WHAS11: Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane soon, and tracking to New Orleans. https://t.co/m5mjMYhXOZ 20 minutes ago

WHAS11

WHAS11 News Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane soon, and tracking to New Orleans. https://t.co/m5mjMYhXOZ 20 minutes ago

WGNOtv

WGNO Tropical Storm Sally update from St. Tammany Parish President https://t.co/9F1VEX18Z1 20 minutes ago

WGNOtv

WGNO Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Emergency Declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/oTVk2Mh3pq 25 minutes ago

GlenGoens

Glen Goens RT @BradNitzWSB: Sun AM update: Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday and make landfall on the north central Gulf c… 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | September 13 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 13 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:09Published
Several tropical systems in the Atlantic [Video]

Several tropical systems in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Sally is one of 6 storms in the Atlantic Basin and is currently bringing rain and wind to our area

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:46Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 12 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 12 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:12Published