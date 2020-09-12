Tracking Tropical Storm Sally Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:28s - Published 8 minutes ago Tracking Tropical Storm Sally Meteorologist Dave Warren has the latest on Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to become a hurricane on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this karen a coburn#🙏❤⚓🇺🇸🌎🗽🎻🎹📸☮☦ RT @WKRG: Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/eFX99mOQ7X 12 seconds ago WKRG Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/eFX99mOQ7X 35 seconds ago Johnny Nguyen RT @WGNOtv: Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Emergency Declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/oTVk2Mh3pq 14 minutes ago Long little doggie RT @WHAS11: Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane soon, and tracking to New Orleans. https://t.co/m5mjMYhXOZ 20 minutes ago WHAS11 News Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane soon, and tracking to New Orleans. https://t.co/m5mjMYhXOZ 20 minutes ago WGNO Tropical Storm Sally update from St. Tammany Parish President https://t.co/9F1VEX18Z1 20 minutes ago WGNO Gov. Edwards requests Federal Disaster Emergency Declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Sally https://t.co/oTVk2Mh3pq 25 minutes ago Glen Goens RT @BradNitzWSB: Sun AM update: Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane Monday and make landfall on the north central Gulf c… 35 minutes ago