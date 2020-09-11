Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized

Joe McCain has been standing at the Black Lives Matter mural on Fort Duquesne Boulevard for the last week, showing support for the cause.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Phoenix rejects planned 'Black Lives Matter' mural

The Phoenix City Council has denied a request to install a "Black Lives Matter" street mural...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Black children are being killed across the country – why isn't Black Lives Matter demanding justice for them?

(Natural News) As Black Lives Matter activists chant “say their name” in the streets while they...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Black Lives Matter Demonstrations Stop Traffic On George Washington Bridge Before Protesters Clash With Police In Washington Heights

More than 100 Black Lives Matter protesters were in front of the precinct around 8 p.m. when they say...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

lmsmith9262

Be a GOOD HUMAN and wear a damn mask!!!!🌊🌊🌊 RT @KSBW_Kyla: HAPPENING NOW: More than 500 volunteers are helping to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Santa Cruz City Hall. Sa… 16 minutes ago

LicecitaBonita

la tonta y la más tonta RT @ms_self_dstruct: This happened on the same day that a Black Lives Matter street mural was being painted in front of city hall. “The Ref… 21 minutes ago

brettvalle

Brett Valle RT @scsentinel: Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Santa Cruz City Hall | Photo Gallery https://t.co/6o3JmN1nkb 32 minutes ago

kroncker2

kroncker RT @hrkbenowen: Phoenix rejects a planned 'Black Lives Matter' mural https://t.co/t1UmznzlCv 42 minutes ago

quinntesauroo

 RT @nowthisnews: On Tuesday night, protesters painted a Black Lives Matter mural on the street where Daniel Prude was restrained by police… 44 minutes ago

scsentinel

Santa Cruz Sentinel Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Santa Cruz City Hall | Photo Gallery https://t.co/6o3JmN1nkb 50 minutes ago

sunset_dawn2

Cheryl RT @EpochTimes: The City Council in #Phoenix denied a proposal to have a #BlackLivesMatter street mural painted downtown. https://t.co/1SK4… 1 hour ago

elcharlieboy66

Carlos Grijalva Jr. RT @BreitbartNews: Phoenix was considering allowing a BLM street mural. Then a pro-police message mural was proposed, so Phoenix decided to… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Permanent Black Lives Matter mural installed in front of Santa Cruz City Hall [Video]

Permanent Black Lives Matter mural installed in front of Santa Cruz City Hall

Permanent Black Lives Matter mural installed in front of Santa Cruz City Hall

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:29Published
Black Lives Matter Rally Marches Through Elizabeth [Video]

Black Lives Matter Rally Marches Through Elizabeth

Tempers flared in Elizabeth Borough as Black Lives Matter demonstrated clashed with armed counterprotesters.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Breaks Down Her Career [Video]

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Breaks Down Her Career

Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, takes us through her activism career. From her earliest days of advocating for female reproductive rights at the age of 12..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 24:56Published