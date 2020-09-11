Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally

Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally

Gov.

Tate Reeves signs a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally threatens Mississippi.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Ron DeSantis On Justice Pick Renatha Francis [Video]

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Ron DeSantis On Justice Pick Renatha Francis

The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against Governor Ron DeSantis in his fight to appoint Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the state's highest court saying she is constitutionally..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published
Full news conference: Gov. Polis provides update on state's response to coronavirus - Sept. 11, 2020 [Video]

Full news conference: Gov. Polis provides update on state's response to coronavirus - Sept. 11, 2020

Governor Jared Polis provided an update to the state's response on coronavirus on the half-year mark of the disease being declared a pandemic by the WHO.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 53:07Published
Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation Designating Juneteenth A State, Public Holiday [Video]

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation Designating Juneteenth A State, Public Holiday

The legislation designates the third Friday in June as a state and public holiday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published