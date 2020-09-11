Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Ron DeSantis On Justice Pick Renatha Francis



The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against Governor Ron DeSantis in his fight to appoint Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the state's highest court saying she is constitutionally.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21 Published 2 days ago

Full news conference: Gov. Polis provides update on state's response to coronavirus - Sept. 11, 2020



Governor Jared Polis provided an update to the state's response on coronavirus on the half-year mark of the disease being declared a pandemic by the WHO. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 53:07 Published 2 days ago