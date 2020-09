There have now been 122,904 total coronavirus cases in the state.



Related videos from verified sources 94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh



Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 17 hours ago NNU implements saliva based COVID screening; Announces five new cases



Northwest Nazarene University announced Saturday that it has begun utilizing a saliva based surveillance tool that can be used to screen for COVID-19. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:48 Published 18 hours ago Allegheny County Reports 57 New Coronavirus Cases



On Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 57 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago