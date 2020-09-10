Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL players across league take part in social justice protests on opening Sunday of season

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:20s - Published
NFL players across league take part in social justice protests on opening Sunday of season

NFL players across league take part in social justice protests on opening Sunday of season

National Football League players across league take part in pregame social justice protests in mostly empty stadiums


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Several NFL teams remain in locker room, some players kneel for anthem during NFL Week 1

 On the first Sunday of the NFL season, several teams decided not to take the field at all for the national anthem, while some players took a knee.
USATODAY.com

United Airlines accused of favoring young, white, blond attendants for NFL, MLB flights

 United Airlines is accused in a lawsuit of staffing NFL flights with attendants who are "young, white, female and predominately blond/blue-eyed."
USATODAY.com

NFL roundtable: What will be biggest story from Sunday's Week 1 games?

 From empty stadiums and a potential new wave of protests to Tom Brady's debut with the Bucs, there are plenty of new wrinkles in the NFL.
USATODAY.com

Babes In NFL Jerseys -- It's Game Time!

 We are kickin' off the 2020 NFL season with all of these sexy supporters! Stars like Ciara, Saweetie, and Sophia Bush are just a few of the famous females that..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

NFL gears up for new season amid coronavirus and social justice concerns

The new NFL season kicks off tonight and it will be different from years past. The coronavirus...
CBS News - Published

Social Justice On Minds Of NFL Players As Season Kicks Off

Social Justice On Minds Of NFL Players As Season Kicks Off Watch VideoLauren Magarino: "The NFL is set to kick off its season, but headlining the league...
Newsy - Published


Tweets about this

MartynSadler

Martyn Sadler If there are any positives to take from the impact of the Covid pandemic on Rugby League, it's that it's giving you… https://t.co/42L5UHKBbZ 3 days ago

danjeffrz

danjeffrz🏆 Together with Marcelo at the helm, sensible people in the boardroom, a core of young, hungry players, and you cheer… https://t.co/ACF0d7Oy08 1 week ago

mightyscoop

Joel Goldman 🏆 “Together with Marcelo at the helm, sensible people in the boardroom, a core of young, hungry players, and you chee… https://t.co/t1F3ClT9WH 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

NFL Taking a Stance Against Social and Racial Inequities [Video]

NFL Taking a Stance Against Social and Racial Inequities

Peter O'Reilly Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events joined Cheddar to discuss the NFL's opening night and the players show of solidarity before the game. O'Reilly also discussed the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:35Published
Alicia Keys launches $1 billion fund for black businesses [Video]

Alicia Keys launches $1 billion fund for black businesses

Alicia Keys has launched a $1 billion dollar dream fund for black-owned businesses and she announced the full details of the initiative while explaining why she agreed to perform at the National..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Chiefs, Texans planning joint social justice protest before NFL season opener [Video]

Chiefs, Texans planning joint social justice protest before NFL season opener

Chiefs, Texans planning joint social justice protest before NFL season opener

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:49Published