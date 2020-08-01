49ers open season against Cardinals at Levi's Stadium without fans in the seats

Niners Faithful Find New Ways to Cheer Team Outside Levi's StadiumAs the San Francisco 49ers played their season opener Sunday, without fans, the Faithful learned to adapt and support their team outside Levi's Stadium. Maria Medina reports. (9-13-20)
Baltimore Ravens To Start 2020 Season Without Fans At M&T Bank StadiumM&T Bank Stadium's seats will be empty at the start of the 2020 season as the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they will not host fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Play ball! Florence Y’alls open season with fans in stands, new pandemic rulesThe Florence Y’alls opened their regular season Friday night against the Lexington Legends with fewer fans in seats than years past -- and that’s by design.