Paris Hilton opens up about childhood trauma
Paris Hilton opens up about traumatising childhood experiences she claims she went through while attending a Utah boarding school.
Wesley Cottle RT @NYTStyles: “I built this kind of shield around me and kind of this persona, almost to hide behind, because I’ve been through so much wh… 4 hours ago
Fede RT @THR: Paris Hilton opens up about childhood trauma, her***tape, and more in the new documentary and opens up to THR about why it was t… 5 hours ago
The Hollywood Reporter Paris Hilton opens up about childhood trauma, her***tape, and more in the new documentary and opens up to THR abo… https://t.co/hkhS1tyY5V 6 hours ago
TV Insider WATCH: @ParisHilton opens up about her new YouTube documentary #ThisIsParis, the public's misconceptions about her,… https://t.co/lIgydyI418 8 hours ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @TVInsider: WATCH: @ParisHilton opens up about her new YouTube documentary #ThisIsParis, the public's misconceptions about her, and much… 18 hours ago
TV Insider WATCH: @ParisHilton opens up about her new YouTube documentary #ThisIsParis, the public's misconceptions about her,… https://t.co/OYst9CNgii 1 day ago
NYT Styles “I built this kind of shield around me and kind of this persona, almost to hide behind, because I’ve been through s… https://t.co/Tk13E2KbZJ 1 day ago
Insur Paris Hilton Opens Up About Overcoming Her Childhood Trauma (Exclusive) https://t.co/GjOojEAZrL #srsbrokers… https://t.co/v8P9GvsgC3 2 days ago
Paris Hilton to share secret childhood trauma in new documentaryParis Hilton will reveal a previously undisclosed traumatic childhood experience in an upcoming documentary.
Paris Hilton's childhood traumaParis Hilton still has "nightmares" about a childhood trauma she experienced.