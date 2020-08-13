Cowboys Fans Excited For Return Of Football

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemicSportsPulse: Jori Epstein connected with Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to discuss what playing football amidst the pandemic means to them. Their answers did not disappoint.
Dallas Cowboys Announce New Guidelines, Restrictions For AT&T Stadium This SeasonThe Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced their plans for fans and employees at AT&T Stadium this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.