Cowboys Fans Excited For Return Of Football



Related videos from verified sources Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemic



SportsPulse: Jori Epstein connected with Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to discuss what playing football amidst the pandemic means to them. Their answers did not disappoint. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:40 Published 3 days ago Dallas Cowboys Announce New Guidelines, Restrictions For AT&T Stadium This Season



The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced their plans for fans and employees at AT&T Stadium this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:39 Published on August 13, 2020