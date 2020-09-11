WCBI NEWS at 10 - 09/13/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

"everybody in mississippi needs to be weather aware over the next 72 hours."

Folks along the gulf coast are sandbagging and filling up with gas... they are bracing for high winds and days of heavy rain.

But tropical storm sally will have impacts in our area as well... show open good evening everyone... mississippi and louisiana are under a state of good evening everyone... mississippi and louisiana are under a state of emergency tonight... both states bracing for hurricane force winds, storm surge, and flooding rains.

Mississippi governor tate reeves held a press conference this afternoon at the mississippi emergency management agency.

He says tropical storm sally could come ashore near the mississippi - louisiana line on tuesday as at least a category one hurricane.

Sandbags are already in the place on the coast.

The storm arrives at the same time as high tide...complicating matters in south mississippi where 15 to 20 inches of rain is also expected to fall.

High water rescue vehicles are also in the area, preparing for possibly flood rescues.

"we are going to have teams to assist, but we want to minimize the amount of time and rescues if at all possible, that way we put those men and women in harm's way."

"the mississippi guard always has military assets on the coast for hurricane events like this.

This event is a little bit different in that we are pre- positioning some assets at camp shelby to allow us to either pivot to the coast, if needed, but to also pivot to the southwest portions of mississippi, down 59, in case pearl river or hancock county takes additional surge."

The governor says if residents plan to evacuate, they should do so tomorrow morning.

Top boats are evacuating to safer waters... there were 300 boaters in biloxi's four harbors and marinas on friday.

They were ordered out by this afternoon.

Many of the boats were stopping by some marinas to gas up before anchoring down in the back bay of biloxi.

"my boat is small enough to be trailer-able, so i brought it home.

I do have to bring my fish cleaning table and my sign down, my hoses and my power cords.

The owner of this boat have to leave town, so i'm taking it up the river to the hurricane hole."

"it's tough to do the day before.

The problem with a lot of boats is they've been sitting for years without getting used, so you've got boats with bad batteries, bad fuel, a bunch of different stuff.

So, maintence comes into play with a lot of stuff.

And the main thing going up there is bringing enough ropes and poly balls to tie up to other boats without getting beat up."

Harbors in gulfport, pass christian, and long beach have also issued a mandatory evacuation.

The mississippi gulf coast is under a hurricane warning tonight... this means many people there spent the day preparing to hunker down and ride out the storm... our sister station wxxv in has the story.

Empty harbors and locals heading to their hurricane holes are a sure sign of bad weather on its way.

Boat owner frank dunaway whose been cruising on the coast for 36 years shares his secret on how he's been able to ride out previous storms. frank dunaway boat owner "you have to get up and prepare know what's coming and be prepared for it or prepare to lose your boat" this tip doesn't only apply to boat owners, homeowners need to take the necessary action to be ready.

Jeff clark, public affairs, harrison county "this is predicted to be a rain event, like a serious rain event, like a significant rain event that we haven't had in quite a while."

Lorraine weiskopf, reporter, "apart from having supplies like bottled water a charged cell phone and a first aid kit, you need to make the decsion if you should stay or leave" jeff clark, public affairs, harrison county "we want people to know their evacuation routes ahead of time and make plans, don't wait for someone to tell you to evaluate.

If you live in an area that you know floods or you're worried about flooding then you need to start making plans."

The harrison county fire department is also preparing to protect the public in case emergencies arise.

They're adjusting their schedules adding more firemen to shifts and sending more out per call.

Pat sullivan - fire chief, harrison county "fired departments are looking into making sure our employees are taken care of and doing about all the things from a personal standpoint to be safe, that their families are going to be safe these firefighters could work at their stations for several days depending on the severity of the storm.

Pat sullivan - fire chief, harrison county "we are making sure all the equipment is in place and all the equipment is working properly, and filling up.

Just like we ask everyone else out there stay prepared."

As always, you can check our webiste, wxxv 25 dot come for your latest information on storm coverage.

For news 25, i'm lorraine weiskopf.

All eyes are on tropical storm sally as the storm tries to intensify in the gulf of mexico.

After landfall, sally will likely approach our area and bring a threat of heavy rain by the middle of the week.

We are also looking at the chance of a cold top an argument between two granddaughters and a grandmother ends in a stabbing.

The incident happened this afternoon in the 400 block of 10th street south.

Columbus police chief fred shelton says the two granddaughters were injured.

One of them is juvenile.

The injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Shelton says detectives are still conducting interviews and no arrest has been made at this time.

A golden triangle school district is now offering free meals to students.

Beginning tomorrow, the starkville- oktibbeha school district will offer a free lunch to every child in the district.

The free lunch program is offered through the u.s. department of agriculture.

It will continue until december 18th.

This program also includes free breakfast for students.

If a child has money available in their meal account the funds will be available in january when normal meal prices for lunch resume.

An evening of inspiration and motivation to kickoff the new school year... hundreds turned out at harrisburg baptist church in tupelo for fca's "mississippi district one 2020 champions."

Fellowship of christian athletes has chapters at schools throughout a seven county area across north mississippi.

Speakers talked about the important message of fca and bringing people together.

"there's people right now, who sureys say are dealing with anxiety more than ever, here's the reason i love fca, red yellow black and white they are all in fca and sometimes we feel like we can see a lot of segregation , but fca brings people together, and we get to bring them the answer that brings everyone together and his name is jesus."

"jesus teaches us how to face our storms, transcend them, turn pain into power, wounds into wisdom, scars into stars and stumbling blocks into stepping stones, what i tell my nfl players, the question, are you a diamond or a pipe, under pressure over time, pipes burst, but diamonds get more resilient over time, because we are diamonds in christ."

Guest speaker dr. ron archer is a pastor, author and also served as a chaplain for nfl teams including the pittsburgh steelers, and miami dolphins.

Some college football teams have already kicked off... but others like mississippi state .

Continue to wait.

We have more on how they contine to prepare for the season later in sports.

Very few of us have ever felt an earthquake, but for those of us that have, it can be a terrifying experience.

But have you ever wondered why they occur?

Meteorologist trevor birchett explains how things shake, rattle, and roll in this week's weather whys.

Mississippi and alabama have to deal with a lot of wild weather&tornado es, flooding, and hurricanes just to name a few.

Luckily, we don't have to deal with many earthquakes, but that doesn't mean they can't happen here.

There are several earthquake hotspots around the country, and even a few here in the twin states.

All of these hotspots are centered around fault lines, which are basically cracks in the earth.

Our closest fault line is in southern missouri, which triggered a major earthquake in 1811 that was felt across our area.

The quake was so strong that it actually caused the mississippi river to flow backwards for a period of time!

Now, there are several different types of fault lines, but all of them work in the same general way.

Two sections of earth push together until eventually the pressure becomes too great, and the sections slip.

This sends out a shockwave which is felt as an earthquake.

Depending on the area and magnitude, earthquakes can be felt for more than 200 miles away.

We measure these tremors on what is called the richter scale, the higher the number, the more powerful the shaking.

If you ever find yourself in an earthquake&duck beneath a sturdy object and stay there until the shaking stops.

After that, evacuate the building, as earthquakes can cause gas leaks and fires.

And remember, let us know if you have a question about the weather.

Send them into us via email or social media, and we'll answer them here next week.

For now, i'm meteorologist trevor birchett.

Trevor birchett.

All eyes are on tropical storm sally as the storm tries to intensify in the gulf of mexico.

After landfall, sally will likely approach our area and bring a threat of heavy rain by the middle of the week.

We are also looking at the chance of a cold front which could dry us out and cool us down by next weekend.

Tropics: as of 2 pm sunday, tropical storm sally was located in the eastern gulf of mexico.

Winds were sustained at 60 mph and the pressure was down to 998 mb.

The storm is expected to eventually strengthen into a category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph before landfall in southeastern louisiana on tuesday.

Major storm surge, flooding rain, and wind will be issues along the la/ms/al coasts, with heavy rain continuing to be an issue further inland.

Sunday night: any rain will exit the area by 10 pm, leaving us dry and mostly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will fall to the low 70s with light northeasterly winds.

Monday-tuesday: chances for some pop-up storms will remain in the forecast for monday and tuesday, but any rain won't be very widespread.

We'll generally see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s each afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday- thursday: impacts from the remnants of sally will likely be felt in our area by wednesday and thursday.

We'll see several rounds of rain showers starting wednesday afternoon and through the day on thursday.

Depending on the exact positioning of the storm, 1-3" of rain can be expected for many locations, in addition to gusty winds at times.

Because of the way this storm is tracking, areas to the north and east may not see as may not see as much rain as other spots.

The tornado threat with this system looks to remain to our south and east.

Rain will help to keep us cooler, with highs only near 80 each day.

Friday-sunday: our first sample of fall could come with a cold front moving through the area by the end of the week.

This will help to move any leftover rain out of the area and knock our temperatures down a bit.

Overall, for friday and the weekend, we're looking dry and partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s, with a few upper 50s not out of the question.

All eyes are on tropical storm sally as the storm tries to intensify in the gulf of mexico.

After landfall, sally will likely approach our area and bring a threat of heavy rain by the middle of the week.

We are also looking at the chance of a cold front which could dry us out and cool us down by next weekend.

Tropics: as of 2 pm sunday, tropical storm sally was located in the eastern gulf of mexico.

Winds were sustained at 60 mph and the pressure was down to 998 mb.

The storm is expected to eventually strengthen into a category 1 hurricane with winds of 90 mph before landfall in southeastern louisiana on tuesday.

Major storm surge, flooding rain, and wind will be issues along the la/ms/al coasts, with heavy rain continuing to be an issue further inland.

Sunday night: any rain will exit the area by 10 pm, leaving us dry and mostly cloudy overnight.

We are just a little less than two weeks away from kickoff between mississippi state and the national champs lsu.

The bulldogs continue to install more of the team's new offensive system as well as prepare for their date with the tigers september 26th.

Now head coach mike leach has not yet announced who the starting qb will be for week one, but he did give an update on the status.

"if we were to play today, kj would be the starter.

I think will is doing some really good things.

Just had a good scrimmage.

I think they both looked pretty good.

Obviously, it's a great scrimmage from the standpoint of both sides have some things to be happy about.

Both sides have plenty to be pissed about.

We reveal more work and more stuff to sharpen up on but it was a competitive scrimmage.

I was encouraged by it."

Ole miss continues to get ready for its showdown with florida.

Something to keep an eye on in that matchup will be how the rebs secondary looks against florida's passing attack led by kyle trask.

Last season, ole miss ranked 113th out of 130 fbs schools in passing yards allowed a game.

Adding more fuel to this secondary's fire to show how they've improved this off season.

"it starts off with what you do at practice.

The work you do in the off- season during the spring.

I think this group has a chip on its shoulders.

Like i said, we're real coachable and hungry to be great.

We got pretty good receivers so i tell them everyday competing against those guys you're going to get better.

Just focusing on technique.

Having confidence is a big thing.

I think that will carry over."

In tuscaloosa, alabama is focused on reclaiming its stronghold on the sec coming off of lsu's sec and national title run last season.

Alabama has been the cream of the crop in the conference winning 5 of the last 8 sec titles along with 3 national championships.

It's that same standard of excellence that head coach nick saban is preaching to his team as the start of the season is right around the corner.

"that means we have to play to a standard.

It's not really anybody else's standard.

It's our standard.

I think everybody has to buy into that.

You got to buy into the team and the team having success.

Winning is very important and that should be what everybody buys into."

Highlights from around the nfl!

Saints bucs...seahawks falcons!!

After the break tom brady leads his new buccanneer team against the saints in new orleans 1st quarter brady connects with chris godwin for 29 yards later on the drive brady scores from 2 yards and the bucs are up 7-0 score: tampa bay 7 new orleans 0 saints got going in the 2nd quarter...on 3rd and 10 alvin kamara takes drew brees' screen pass home takes drew brees' screen pass home for a 12 yard score.

Score tampa bay 7 new orleans 7 alvin kamara punches in his second td of the day and saints go up 7 score: tampa bay 7 new orleans 14 3rd quarter tom brady is picked off by saints' defensive back janoris jenkins and he takes it all the way home tampa bay 7 saints 24 still in the 3rd, bucs go play action and brady finds oj howard all alone in the endzone.

Tampa bay 14 saints 24 early in 4th quarter drew brees finds emmanuel sanders for a 5 yard td pass tampay bay 17 saints 31 final: saints win 34 - 23 1st qtr, 7-3 seahawks ... russell wilson 19- yard touchdown pass to chris carson ... 14-3 seahawks 2nd qtr, 14-3 seahawks ... todd gurley dives over the top and into the end zone on the 1-yard touchdown run ...14-9 seahawks 3rd qtr, now14-12 seahawks ... on 4th and 5, russell wison hits dk metcalf on the 38 yard touchdown strike ... 21-12 seahawks 3rd qtr, 21-12 seahawks ... after a falcons turnover on a failed fake punt, russell wilson fires a strike to greg olsen for the 7 yard touchdown pass ... 28-12 seahawks seahawks win.

Final 38-25.

We're going to take a quick break but when we come back maddie will have our four legged, furry friends are members of the family.

So... it's nice to do something special for them every once in a while.

Here's a quick and easy treat you can make for your pup on mom to mom.

Mandy williamson: we love our fur babies, right?

Well, today on mom to mom, we're going to show you how to make a treat they're going to go wild for.

Today we're making peanut butter banana dog treats.

It's super easy to do, three ingredients.

We've got out banana, we've got peanut butter, and we've got our ground oats.

First thing you want to do is set your oven to 350 degrees.

Then, you want to mash your banana up, which i already have in the bowl.

Then we're going to throw in our peanut butter really quickly.

Basically, you just want to use a cup of peanut butter, which i already have measured out.

And then you want a cup and a half of ground oats.

What i did is i put this in a blender, and i got them nice and fine.

So we're just going to throw those in together, and then we're going to mix it up.

To save time, i already have some mixed up and ready to go.

I did chill it for about an hour just to get it nice and cool.

I also saved some of the oats that i had off to the side, just a little bit, because you want to put it on your paper.

And then this is when we roll it out.

So i just put it on here, and i like to flatten it out.

You can use a rolling pin if you like.

So now that i have it all rolled out on our pan, i'm just going to use my dog bone cookie cutter that i got online, and i'm just going to make fun little shapes like this.

Once you've made your cut, you just pull it out and place it on your pan, and you're ready to keep making more.

Once you get your dog bones cut out, you're going to cook these in the oven for about 15 minutes or until the edges are just a little bit brown.

Let them cool, and then they're ready to serve to that fur baby of yours.

I'll tell you, my dog absolutely loves these.

You can get this recipe on our facebook page.

And as always, moms, we'll see you on the next mom to mom.