Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav

After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained. In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power. Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father. She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch. The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties. The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation. Watch the full video for more.
A Surat-based textile businessman started printing saree on Kangana Ranaut, expressing support to the actor. Actress is on focus over recent conflicts with Maharashtra government. Businessman Rajat Dawer said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her.""What happened with her is wrong. She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000," he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched the website of Aero India 2021, which will be held between February 3-7, 2021. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the website of @AeroIndiashow 2021 at South Block today. The Aero India Show is scheduled from 03 to 07th of February, 2021 in Bengaluru," Office of Defence Minister said in a tweet. Aero India 2021 was also discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting. "#AeroIndia-21 discussed at India-UK Defence Equipment Sub-group Meeting. UK keen to attend Asia's Largest Aeroshow," Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, said in a tweet. India hosted the 12th edition of "Aero India 2019" at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, (Karnataka) from February 20 to 24, 2019.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched website of 'Aero India 2021' which is scheduled for 3-7 February 2021. The event took place in Delhi on September 11. Several officials of the Defence Ministry also attended the launch event.
Speaking on the retired Navy officer who was alleged beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on September 12 strongly criticized the incident and likened it with "kind of state-sponsored terror". He said, "It's very wrong and kind of 'state-sponsored terror' situation. I called upon Uddhav through my tweet to stop goonda raj. 6 accused were released in 10 minutes." Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
After the accused in connection with the thrashing of a retired Navy officer in Mumbai were granted bail, the daughter of the officer said the people should be arrested for attempt to murder since a senior citizen was attacked. "A senior citizen has been attacked, police should know under which sections accused are to be arrested. They must be arrested under the attempt to murder charges. It should be non-bailable," Sheela Sharma, daughter of former Navy officer Madan Sharma, told ANI. Six people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam were arrested but later granted bail in connection with the attack on Madan Sharma over a forwarded cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sheela accused Shiv Sena members of beating up his father who himself underlined the freedom of expression given to each individual in India.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her. He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her. "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.
Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on September 09, reiterated his message for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the latter should resign if cannot run the state government. Madan Sharma said, "I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra." Earlier RLP Chief Ramdas Athawale met ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma at his residence.
