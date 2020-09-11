Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma.

He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack.

Raut said, “No one loses anything by asking questions.

He's a merchant navy officer.

I saw that.

Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this.

Let him do it.

If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office.

The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government?

How is it related to the government?” Raut added, “If someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission.

Maharashtra is huge.

It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.