DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By Police In Lancaster, Officials Say https://t.co/qodKMKczlk via @YouTube 32 seconds ago

PulpNews Crime Officials: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot By #Police In #Lancaster - Sep 13 @ 11:44 PM ET [video onsite] https://t.co/ms6ktQULvD 8 minutes ago

Christophe Elie Chantel Moore the 26-year-old, Mother of a 5 year old was fatally shot during a wellness check, in Edmunston, New B… https://t.co/YoMyrf2ljg 2 hours ago

Kim Insley RT @StarTribune: UPDATE Suspicious fire today at "nightmare" home where man was shot to death day earlier in St. Paul. Blaze broke out at a… 4 hours ago

Lilian Chan Lewis Hamilton faces FIA investigation for wearing 'political' shirt in honour of Breonna Taylor, an African-Americ… https://t.co/MRVbtdoczm 5 hours ago

Laura RT @nbcwashington: A violent week in Baltimore has ended with at least 45 people shot, 11 of them fatally, according to police data. A 14-y… 5 hours ago

Cashprize RT @NYDailyNews: A 27-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Bronx housing project, police said. https://t.co/lrI4Gg97h1 5 hours ago