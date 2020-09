Hells Angel member gets $25,000 and an apology for mistreatment during 2018 traffic stop Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:01s - Published 1 week ago Hells Angel member gets $25,000 and an apology for mistreatment during 2018 traffic stop A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club received $25,000 and an apology from LaSalle, Greeley and the Weld County Sheriff's Office following what was described in a lawsuit as an unlawful and terrorizing stop. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sarah Schielke - The Life & Liberty Law Office RT @DenverChannel: A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club received $25,000 and an apology from authorities in LaSalle, Greeley and We… 1 week ago BossLady81 Hells Angels member gets $25,000, apology for mistreatment during 2018 traffic stop https://t.co/ARQw4Ml8EA 1 week ago SpotCrime Hells Angels member gets $25,000, apology for mistreatment during 2018 traffic stop #hellsangels #motorcyclegang… https://t.co/vf8RGVm2oI 1 week ago Denver7 News A member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club received $25,000 and an apology from authorities in LaSalle, Greeley a… https://t.co/0T7586lFsG 1 week ago