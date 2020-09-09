President Trump, Democratic Nominee Biden Focus On Battleground States
The COVID-19 pandemic remains a major campaign issue.
Gov. Newsom Dials Back Criticism of Trump on Eve of President's Visit to CaliforniaDespite leading a state that overwhelmingly opposed Donald Trump for president, Governor Gavin Newsom has mostly been quiet about publicly criticizing the president. Emily Turner reports. (9-13-20)
President Trump to campaign in Southern Nevada SundayNEWS: Trump has multiple stops scheduled in Las Vegas including a round table on The Strip and a rally in Henderson.
Will Biden's National Lead Hold?A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters.
Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump.
