Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open
Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival
Alexander Zverev in NewYork.
The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after coming back from two setsdown.
