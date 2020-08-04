Global  
 

Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival Alexander Zverev in NewYork.

The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after coming back from two setsdown.


Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open [Video]

Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:01Published

Dominic Thiem wins U.S. Open after losing first two sets

 The 27-year-old from Austria became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.
CBS News

Dominic Thiem outlasts Alexander Zverev, comes back from two sets down to win US Open and first Grand Slam title

 Dominic Thiem wins 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to become the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win a Slam since 2014.
USATODAY.com

Thiem fights back from two sets down to win maiden Grand Slam

 Dominic Thiem clinches his first Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the US Open final.
BBC News

US Open men's final signals beginning of the end for tennis' Big Three of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

 Either Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will win his first Grand Slam title in a U.S. Open final that could foreshadow the future of men's tennis.
USATODAY.com

News24.com | Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev into US Open final

Dominic Thiem of Austria will play Germany's Alexander Zverev in the US Open final for their first...
News24 - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldZee News


US Open 2020 LIVE updates: Alex de Minaur vs Dominic Thiem

From the courts of southern Sydney to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alex de Minaur takes on world no.3 Dominic...
The Age - Published


