Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Can’t be casual till there’s a Covid vaccine’: PM Modi on Parliament session

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:46s - Published
‘Can’t be casual till there’s a Covid vaccine’: PM Modi on Parliament session

‘Can’t be casual till there’s a Covid vaccine’: PM Modi on Parliament session

PM Modi spoke ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins from today.

PM Modi urged Parliamentarians to adhere to Covid preventive measures and thanked for choosing to fulfill their responsibility even amid the pandemic.

PM Modi said that several rules have been framed to ensure that the session passes off smoothly and said that people cannot afford to be casual till there is vaccine developed for Covid.

PM Modi said that many important decisions would be taken during this session also called on all MPs to send across a message to our jawans that the nation stands firmly by them.

Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland.

They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow.

In the same manner, I am confident parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders,’ PM Modi said.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad [Video]

China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad

The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:43Published
Parliament session commencing in weird situation, says Ghulam Nabi Azad [Video]

Parliament session commencing in weird situation, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 (Monday). Speaking on the monsoon session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 13 stated that,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published
EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS [Video]

EJ Espresso: India's Covid tally crosses the 47-lakh mark; Amit Shah at AIIMS

India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 47-lakh mark with over 97,000 fresh cases in a single day. Meanwhile, AIIMS clarifies that Home Minister Amit Shah was at the hospital for routine tests ahead of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:07Published