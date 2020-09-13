‘Can’t be casual till there’s a Covid vaccine’: PM Modi on Parliament session

PM Modi spoke ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament that begins from today.

PM Modi urged Parliamentarians to adhere to Covid preventive measures and thanked for choosing to fulfill their responsibility even amid the pandemic.

PM Modi said that several rules have been framed to ensure that the session passes off smoothly and said that people cannot afford to be casual till there is vaccine developed for Covid.

PM Modi said that many important decisions would be taken during this session also called on all MPs to send across a message to our jawans that the nation stands firmly by them.

Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland.

They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow.

In the same manner, I am confident parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders,’ PM Modi said.

Watch the full video for all the details.