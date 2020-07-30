Global  
 

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020.

The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi police special session.

In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid.

The Delhi police alleges that Khalid told Tahir to be prepared for something big during US President Donald Trump’s visit.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between those backing and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 people injured.

According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots that took place in the last week of February this year.

