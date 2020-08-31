Jason Derulo loved lockdown life

Chart-topping singer Jason Derulo has admitted he had more fun than ever during the coronavirus lockdown.



Related videos from verified sources Jason Derulo has loved lockdown life



Derulo has admitted that although the lockdown has been "a hard time for a lot of people". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 9 hours ago Illusionist Teams Up With Jason Derulo



Illusionist Teams Up With Jason Derulo Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 07:02 Published 2 weeks ago Jason Derulo says he's 'gained weight like crazy' amid lockdown



Derulo gained a significant amount of weight because he hasn't been able to do much cardio exercise during the pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago