We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor

We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor

We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor

Politicos arrived at Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session which began on September 14.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to MPs to stand by the Indian Army, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Government is accountable to Parliament.

When have they reported to us on talks between Defence and Foreign Ministers (of India and China)?

Nation needs to be taken into confidence by government.

Question of support for military beyond debate we're very strongly with our Army."


