We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to lead the Indian National Congress' until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened. In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.
The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster. BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel. They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT. The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all th details on the story.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 01. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. Speaking to media, PM Modi said, "Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There is corona and there is duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them." "This time Rajya Sabha-Lok Sabha will be held at different times in a day. It will be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this. I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," he added.
The Haryana police have registered cases against Bhartiya Kissan Union (BKU) leaders and farmers for blocking the national highway, damaging public property, attempt to murder, pelting stones at the police and rioting in a rally. On September 11, Kurukshetra farmers took out a protest rally over introduction of three ordinances, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, which they claim are 'anti-farmers' in agriculture sector. Bharatiya Kisan Union state chief Gurnam Singh said, "Government is trying to suppress the movement. The ordinances will create a system under which mandis will collapse and MSP (Minimum Support Price) scheme will be repealed," said BKU's state chief, Gurnam Singh.
The Tibetan community in USA reportedly held a protest against China. The protest was reportedly held in New York's Jackson Heights. Demonstrators also paid their respects to an Indian army martyr. The protestors eulogised Nyima Tenzin, a soldier of special frontier force. Tenzin died at LAC in ladakh amid tension with china. He was killed in a landmine blast near Pangong Tso. Tenzin is probably the first S.F.F. soldier to have been given a public funeral. The S.F.F. is a secretive unit of Indian Army with Tibetan and Gurkha soldiers. The Indian tricolour and the Tibetan flag were also hoisted at the protest. India has been a haven for Tibetans fleeing Chinese persecution. Watch the full video for more.
