Unlock 4.0: Kolkata Metro resumes services

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited have resumed services on September 14 as part of unlock 4.0 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Commuters are happy travelling in metro after over 5 months.

Speaking to ANI, a commuter said, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling.

The arrangements here are very good and proper sanitization is being undertaken."