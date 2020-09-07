Global  
 

Belarus police detain hundreds of protesters in Minsk as crowds swell

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Demonstrators hit the streets of the capital before talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin.


AP Top Stories for September 13 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday, September 13: Death toll from West Coast wildfires on the rise; California deputies shot in apparent ambush; Israel to set new..
USATODAY.com
Belarus: Opposition protesters maintain pressure on Lukashenko [Video]

Belarus: Opposition protesters maintain pressure on Lukashenko

Many in the crowd carried placards critical of Russia, reflecting concerns about Lukashenko’s planned meeting with Putin on Monday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:15Published

Lukashenko to meet Putin after blaming West for Belarusian crisis

 Belarusians have faced off against riot police in the latest mass protests against the country’s autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, as he prepares for..
WorldNews
Over 100,000 protest in Belarus [Video]

Over 100,000 protest in Belarus

At least 100,000 Belarusian protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday in one of the biggest demonstrations yet against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Belarus capital sees violence escalation amid protest crackdown [Video]

Belarus capital sees violence escalation amid protest crackdown

The internet has been shut down, and police say they have detained at least 250 demonstrators, who were gathering for another protest in Minsk.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 23:53Published

Belarus’s female revolution: how women rallied against Lukashenko

 Protests aimed at toppling autocratic leader have been led by women and show no sign of slowing One evening last week, a stylised image of the Belarusian..
WorldNews

Belarus protests: Opposition keeps up pressure on Lukashenko

 At least 250 people are arrested, ahead of the latest of several weeks of mass protest.
BBC News

Reality Check: Is Trump a Stooge of Putin?

 Donald Trump’s unorthodox approach to the conduct of diplomatic relations has been a persistent thorn in the side of America’s national security..
WorldNews

Putin apology to Serbia over Russian spokeswoman Zakharova

 Serbia's president was furious over a Facebook post that likened him to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.
BBC News

Belarus: 250 protesters detained during 'March of Heroes'

Security forces in balaclavas have arrested hundreds of protesters during the latest massive demo in...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Belarus police violently detain dozens of female protesters [Video]

Belarus police violently detain dozens of female protesters

Thousands take to the streets in capital demanding the release of jailed opposition leader following disputed election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk [Video]

Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk

Three of the Belarusian opposition’s top organizers were reported missing Monday (September 7), the day after tens of thousands joined protests in the country’s capital of Minsk that kept up the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Belarus riot police seen striking protester during Minsk demonstrations [Video]

Belarus riot police seen striking protester during Minsk demonstrations

Riot police officers were captured striking a man during protests in Minsk about the presidential election results.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published