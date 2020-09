Gov. Steve Sisolak issues statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 6 minutes ago Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TONIGHT.SISOLAK RELEASING A STATEMENTON LOCAL AND NORTHERN NEVADARALLIES.IT SAYS QUOTE - TONIGHT,PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISTAKING RECKLESS AND SELFISHACTIONS THAT ARE PUTTINGCOUNTLESS LIVES IN DANGER HEREIN NEVADA.DESPITE REPORTS FROM HIS OWNWHITE HOUSE, DESPITE LOCALOFFICIALS IN SOUTHERN ANDNORTHERN NEVADA REITERATING TOTHE VENUES THE EXISTINGRESTRICTIONS IN STATE EMERGENCYDIRECTIVES, TONIGHT, THEPRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATESIS KNOWINGLY PACKING THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE INTO AN INDOOR VENUETO HOLD A POLITICAL RALLY.SISOLAK WENT ON TO CALL THERALLIES A DIRECT THREAT TO ALLOF THE RECENT PROGRESS WE'VEMADE, AND COULD POTENTIALLY SETUS BACK.SUPPORTERS OF DEMOCRATIC







