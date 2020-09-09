|
|
|
Greek authorities begin to move Moria refugees to new camps
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Greek authorities begin to move Moria refugees to new camps
Refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos are being moved to a new site after their camp burned down.
|
|
|
|
Lesbos authorities have moved more than 300 homeless migrants and refugees into temporary facilities...
VOA News - Published
|
Several fires have broken out at the Moria refugee camp, home to more than 12,000 asylum seekers....
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
|
|