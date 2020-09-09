Global  
 

Greek authorities begin to move Moria refugees to new camps

Refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos are being moved to a new site after their camp burned down.


Turkish ship at centre of row with Greece returns to coast

 The ship has been surveying energy drilling prospects in disputed waters, sparking a diplomatic row.
BBC News
US urges Turkey to back diplomacy amid mounting tensions with Greece in Mediterranean [Video]

US urges Turkey to back diplomacy amid mounting tensions with Greece in Mediterranean

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Turkey to engage in dialogue and take no more actions to increase tensions with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:50Published

Greece to build permanent migrant centre to replace Moria

 Moria refugee camp burned down, leaving more than 12,000 people without shelter or sanitation.
BBC News

Tiny island Kastellorizo at centre of growing confrontation between Greece and Turkey

 Kastellorizo, lying in the crystal clear waters of the eastern Mediterranean, is an idyllic, bijou beauty.Fishing boats bob in its calm harbour and colourful..
New Zealand Herald

Greek police fire tear gas as refugees demand to leave Lesbos [Video]

Greek police fire tear gas as refugees demand to leave Lesbos

Chanting 'freedom', the former inhabitants of burned Moria camp protest against plan to be moved to another facility.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:41Published
Displaced migrants on Lesbos island protest in wake of fire at Moira camp [Video]

Displaced migrants on Lesbos island protest in wake of fire at Moira camp

Over 12,000 people were left homeless after fires on Tuesday and Wednesday gutted the Moria camp in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:43Published

Some migrants move into tents after fire guts Greek camp

 Some asylum-seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos moved into temporary tent housing Saturday, part of the thousands left homeless after fires destroyed the..
New Zealand Herald

Greek Authorities Scramble to Move Homeless Refugees into New Camp

Lesbos authorities have moved more than 300 homeless migrants and refugees into temporary facilities...
VOA News - Published

Fires erupt at Greece's largest refugee camp

Several fires have broken out at the Moria refugee camp, home to more than 12,000 asylum seekers....
Deutsche Welle - Published


Thousands protest after Greece's Moria refugee camp burns down [Video]

Thousands protest after Greece's Moria refugee camp burns down

Some 13,000 people living in the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos were left homeless by two consecutive fires.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Moria tragedy: Abandoned refugees demand to be allowed to leave [Video]

Moria tragedy: Abandoned refugees demand to be allowed to leave

Chaos and confusion plague thousands of people made shelterless after a fire struck Europe's largest refugee camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire [Video]

Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers in Lesbos, Greece were forced to sleep on roads for the third night in a row after a fire destroyed Moria camp, Europe's largest refugee camp, earlier this week. Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published