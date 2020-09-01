Global  
 

Firefighters battle blaze at Westminster Pier Park in British Columbia

A large fire erupted at Westminster Pier Park in New Westminster, British Columbia on Sunday evening (September 13).

Footage filmed by @kgagne3 and @theatricalpoet shows firefighters battling the blaze.

Additional footage filmed by @pastaboy_mikey_t shows a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Nearby roads were closed to traffic and the SkyTrain service was partially suspended due to the fire.


