AVB: No room for racism
Andre Villas-Boas says he hopes Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez didn't use racist language towards Neymar after the PSG forward accused him of racism.
Beppegol @oznev2 @MichaelVitaleJr @ClayTravis funny how its always racist when that fact is spewed and yet people scream rac… https://t.co/cLUvM8SjcH 1 minute ago
conormcguinness RT @32watto_: Take back my neymar tweet if he got racially abused I don’t have a problem with his red card 👍🤷🏻♂️ no room for it in this wo… 1 minute ago
Mvuyisi Tyiwani RT @unknown_boy___: We Stand With You Neymar. #SayNoToRacism 🖤🤝
No Room For Racism....
Neymar Stay Strong🤞♥️🤲🙌 https://t.co/XKpKLbtjuc 6 minutes ago
#19 The fact footballers get just a few match bans for being racist makes me laugh at @FIFAcom ‘s “No Room For Racism”… https://t.co/8tCdjQYkIk 7 minutes ago
海 🇲🇾 RT @animepuppee: there is no room for racism
there is NO room for racism
there is NO ROOM for racism
there is NO ROOM FOR RACISM.
there is… 13 minutes ago
Thando RT @TheStaff__: “No Room For Racism”
Prove it. 13 minutes ago
aya 💟 big brother ;) BLM RT @MagicalyMcCrazy: Room to grow...
Christmas is 38
Cody is 29
Dani is 33
Enzo is 42
Memphis is 37
Nicole is 27
These are grown***adult… 18 minutes ago
Joo Dee tw // racism, homophobia
last year, our homeroom teacher told us to please stop using the n-slur because it was ra… https://t.co/F2RRJPnOdC 22 minutes ago