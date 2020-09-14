AVB: No room for racism

Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Andre Villas-Boas says he hopes Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez didn't use racist language towards Neymar after the PSG forward accused him of racism.


