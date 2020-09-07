Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump Defies Nevada Directive as Thousands Gather for Indoor Rally

 The president unloaded his regular, inaccurate onslaught against Joseph R. Biden Jr., and there were no signs of any attempts at social distancing at the event.
NYTimes.com

Trump tells Nevada rally: "Biden wants to appease domestic terrorists"

 President Trump held a rally in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday night, where he showed his support for law enforcement, and knocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden's..
CBS News

Trump likens Biden abortion policy to 'baby execution'

 Donald Trump likened the abortion policies of his 2020 US election rival Democrat Joe Biden to "baby execution" during a campaign stop in Nevada. Mr Trump was..
WorldNews

Trump’s California visit to spotlight political divides over climate change, coronavirus

 WASHINGTON — Ahead of President Trump’s visit to wildfire-ravaged California on Monday, Democrats charged over the weekend that his disregard for basic..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may, said the 'reckless'rally showed Mr Trump 'doesn't believe the rules apply to him'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots [Video]

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi police special session. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid. The Delhi police alleges that Khalid told Tahir to be prepared for something big during US President Donald Trump’s visit. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between those backing and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 people injured. According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots that took place in the last week of February this year. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:34Published

'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowd

 The crowd at Donald Trump's political rally in Nevada today called for former president Barack Obama to be "locked up", echoing Trump's claim that his..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Trump still a formidable candidate: polls

Trump still a formidable candidate: polls WASHINGTON: Predictions about the 2020 US presidential election became less certain this week as...
WorldNews - Published

Trump to rally supporters in battleground Michigan as polls suggest race is tightening

Donald Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016. Most polls show Democrat Joe Biden ahead...
USATODAY.com - Published

News24.com | Donald Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

Republican President Donald Trump has rallied his backers in Nevada in a bid to drum up support in a...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

JillPiggott

Jill Piggott @Jac525600 @Patrici61172453 Yup on not showing up. Some of the polls got the sample wrong, but I remember a lot of… https://t.co/phvcoeSt6K 4 hours ago

Chandan31667092

Chandan Mitra RT @CNBC: Joe Biden holds a 49% to 45% lead over President Trump across 6 key 2020 swing states, according to the latest CNBC/@ChangePolls… 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos [Video]

Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos

[NFA] Presidential election night results may give a narrow lead for Republican Donald Trump, but a delay in counting mail-in ballots could then tip the race to Democrat Joe Biden. How will Trump..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady [Video]

Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady

Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president. CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally. Biden has a 50% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published