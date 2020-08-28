Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese neighbours catch girl falling from second floor of building with duvet

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Chinese neighbours catch girl falling from second floor of building with duvet

Chinese neighbours catch girl falling from second floor of building with duvet

Chinese neighbours caught a 4-year-old girl after she fell from the second floor of a residential building in southern China.

The video, filmed in Taihe County in Jiangxi Province on September 10, shows a girl clinging from a second-floor window suddenly falling down, while neighbours holding a car cover and a duvet under the building caught her.

According to reports, a neighbour named Luo Changlie went out to throw away some rubbish and heard the girl crying.

He then spotted the girl hanging from a window and shouted for help from other neighbours.

Fortunately, the neighbours caught the girl successfully and she was not injured seriously.

The video was provided by local media with permission.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chinese worker holds up toddler hanging from second-floor window until help arrives [Video]

Chinese worker holds up toddler hanging from second-floor window until help arrives

A heroic worker held up a 3-year-old boy hanging from a second-floor window for half an hour until the help arrived in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published
Chinese crowd hold bedsheet to catch 5-year-old thrown out of burning flat by mother [Video]

Chinese crowd hold bedsheet to catch 5-year-old thrown out of burning flat by mother

A group of people caught a 5-year-old boy after he was thrown out of a burning third-floor flat by his mother in southwestern China. The heroic video, filmed in Yanshan County in Yunnan Province on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published