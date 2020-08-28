Chinese neighbours catch girl falling from second floor of building with duvet

Chinese neighbours caught a 4-year-old girl after she fell from the second floor of a residential building in southern China.

The video, filmed in Taihe County in Jiangxi Province on September 10, shows a girl clinging from a second-floor window suddenly falling down, while neighbours holding a car cover and a duvet under the building caught her.

According to reports, a neighbour named Luo Changlie went out to throw away some rubbish and heard the girl crying.

He then spotted the girl hanging from a window and shouted for help from other neighbours.

Fortunately, the neighbours caught the girl successfully and she was not injured seriously.

The video was provided by local media with permission.