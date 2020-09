In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now:

'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary Harry Styles has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates on their 10th anniversary, telling Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik that he loves them "so much"

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman Harry Styles is in final talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming new gay romantic drama, My Policeman.

Felicity Jones welcomes first child Felicity Jones has given birth to her first child.