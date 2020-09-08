Watch: PM Modi asks MPs to send message of support to Army; Tharoor responds

PM Modi asked all parliamentarians send a message of support to the army soldiers who are guarding the border in tough terrains.

Ahead of the parliament session, PM Modi said this session needs to send a message that the nation stands with our jawans.

Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland.

They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow.

In the same manner, I am confident MPs will send a message, in one voice that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders.

Responding to PM Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that no political party is against the Army but added that the government is accountable to the Parliament and needs to explain what has been happening at the border and in the talks with the Chinese.

Tharoor added that the nation needs to be taken into confidence over the border tiff with China.

Watch the full video for all the details.