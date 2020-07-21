Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were immersed in the Ganga at Har ki Pauri late Tuesday evening by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Before the immersion of the ashes, a ritual was also performed. Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the Covid-19 situation, his son Abhijit said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place. Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Aug 31. He had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.
A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition cornered the government and said that the move is ant-democratic. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the government is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition and strangulate democracy. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the executive not to encroach into the territory of the legislature. Defending the government’s move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that in the last five years, 60% of the session in Lok Sabha and 30% in Rajya Sabha have been wasted over Question Hour. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also defended the government’s move and said that talks had been held with leaders of all parties on the matter. He further added that a 30 minute long zero hour would be held where the opposition could put their questions to the government. Watch the full video for all the details.
PM Modi asked all parliamentarians send a message of support to the army soldiers who are guarding the border in tough terrains. Ahead of the parliament session, PM Modi said this session needs to send a message that the nation stands with our jawans. Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow. In the same manner, I am confident MPs will send a message, in one voice that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders. Responding to PM Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that no political party is against the Army but added that the government is accountable to the Parliament and needs to explain what has been happening at the border and in the talks with the Chinese. Tharoor added that the nation needs to be taken into confidence over the border tiff with China. Watch the full video for all the details.
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 remembered late state governor Lalji Tandon and paid their last respects to him. Tandon died today at the age of 85. The cabinet ministers chanted 'Vande Mataram' while remembering the late MP Governor. The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account.
The mortal remains of former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh arrived at Patna airport on Sep 13. It was then brought to Vidhan Sabha for prayer ceremony. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tribute to late RJD leader. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June. Singh was a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Last rites of Indian classical singer, Pandit Jasraj were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Family of the legendary singer paid last respect to him in Mumbai's Versova. Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respect to Pandit Jasraj. The maestro passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Mortal remains of the music legend reached Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Pandit Jasraj had been in US since the start of Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Pandit Jasraj was a legend of the Mewati Gharana. He was Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee. Pandit Jasraj's death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several Bollywood celebrities. Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura Jasraj, daughter Durga Jasraj, son Shaarang Dev Pandit.
Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country. People flocked to pay tributes to him at the Hindu Funeral home in New Jersey. Among those who visited was the Consul General of India Randhir Jaiswal, who said that all possible help was being extended to the family to take the mortal remains back to India. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid tribute to the singer and lauded his contribution to Indian classical music. PM Modi tweeted and I quote,’the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.’ Watch this full video for all the details.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on September 13 held a rally in Bhind. While addressing the rally, he announced Re 1 per kg ration for poor people across the state from September 16; this scheme is for poor people who are not covered under the national food security scheme till now. "garib ki thali kabi na jae khali," (poors' plate will not be left empty), he said.
As India reels under the Coronavirus Pandemic, An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and..
Sanitization work was being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is..