Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session.

This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government.

The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today.

They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.


