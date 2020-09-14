Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs.

The opposition is really upset as Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been constantly criticizing the government over its handling of the pandemic, this morning attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again as he said people of the country have to save their own lives because PM is busy with peacock amid sharp surge in coronavirus cases.

After locking horns with the Maharashtra Government over demolition of her office in her absence, Actor Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai this morning saying she was doing so with a heavy heart after being terrorised with attempts to demolish her office.

In the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has reached another grim milestone, as the 48 lakh mark has been breached.

The World Health Organization expects Europe to see a rise in the daily number of Covid-19 deaths in October and November.