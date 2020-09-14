Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs.

The opposition is really upset as Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been constantly criticizing the government over its handling of the pandemic, this morning attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again as he said people of the country have to save their own lives because PM is busy with peacock amid sharp surge in coronavirus cases.

After locking horns with the Maharashtra Government over demolition of her office in her absence, Actor Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai this morning saying she was doing so with a heavy heart after being terrorised with attempts to demolish her office.

In the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has reached another grim milestone, as the 48 lakh mark has been breached.

The World Health Organization expects Europe to see a rise in the daily number of Covid-19 deaths in October and November.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India at 80k deaths, cases move closer to 5 million [Video]

Covid-19: India at 80k deaths, cases move closer to 5 million

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; 1000 daily deaths; Covid..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:53Published
Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha [Video]

Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha

A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:51Published
We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor [Video]

We're with Army but Govt should accountable to Parliament over Indo-China border issue: Shashi Tharoor

Politicos arrived at Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session which began on September 14. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to MPs to stand by the Indian Army, Congress leader Shashi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published