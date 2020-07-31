Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indonesia: Lockdowns back in capital as hospitals near capacity

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Indonesia: Lockdowns back in capital as hospitals near capacity

Indonesia: Lockdowns back in capital as hospitals near capacity

Jakarta reintroduces lockdown to try to reduce strain on its health system as it tries to cope with the coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indonesia Indonesia Country in Southeast Asia and Oceania

Rohingya crisis: Nearly 300 refugees land in Indonesia after months at sea

 Nearly 300 people come ashore in Indonesia, describing a perilous six-month voyage from Bangladesh.
BBC News

Almost 300 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh province

 LHOKSEUMAWE: Almost 300 Rohingya refugees believed to have been at sea for six months landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province early on Monday, Indonesian..
WorldNews
A river runs through it: 3D art adds some cheer amid virus gloom in Indonesia [Video]

A river runs through it: 3D art adds some cheer amid virus gloom in Indonesia

A 300-metre long 3D artwork adds beauty and serenity to a neighbourhood in Jakarta. The artists from the independent 'Komunitas Perupa Jakarta' were keen to liven the mood during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise [Video]

Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise

Al Jazeera meets the Indonesian sisters taking part in the human trials.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Jakarta Jakarta Capital of Indonesia

Prabowo talks joint COVID-19 mitigation plan with Chinese defense minister

 Shares Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe discussed a bilateral collaboration on COVID-19 pandemic mitigation in Jakarta..
WorldNews
Indonesian Muslims mask up for Eid [Video]

Indonesian Muslims mask up for Eid

With face masks on and body temperatures checked, hundreds of Muslims streamed into a mosque in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Friday (July 31) to perform morning prayers as the country kicked off the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this