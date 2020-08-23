Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires

The historic wildfires burning across California, Oregon and Washington have charred millions of acres of land. More than 30 people have died and dozens remain..

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have hit a bump in the road -- not with their relationship, but with their new movie ... which has been forced to shut down for a..

Here's the latest for Monday September 14th: Potential hurricane moves toward Gulf Coast; At least 24 deaths blamed on California fires; Two Los Angeles County..

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election. By law, presidents are limited to serving two four-year terms.

Elections in Florida are won by running up margins in favorable terrain while losing more closely in hostile precincts. Joseph Biden visits the state on Tuesday..

State Department officials have raised alarms about the legal risk in aiding airstrikes that kill civilians. The Trump administration recently suppressed..

The House heads back to Capitol Hill with a full agenda, the president will visit California, two TV favorites return and more news to know Monday.

How will the U.S. economy recover after the COVID-19 pandemic? Firefighters scramble to contain...

Firefighters took advantage of a welcome break in hot, dry weather on Saturday (September 12) to make...

President Trump is set to visit California on Monday to assess the damage done by widespread...