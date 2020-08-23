Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires
Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

House's sprint, Trump's West visit, returns of 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel': 5 things to know Monday

 The House heads back to Capitol Hill with a full agenda, the president will visit California, two TV favorites return and more news to know Monday.
USATODAY.com

War Crimes Risk Grows for U.S. Over Saudi Strikes in Yemen

 State Department officials have raised alarms about the legal risk in aiding airstrikes that kill civilians. The Trump administration recently suppressed..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden Joust in Florida, Looking for Votes in the Margins

 Elections in Florida are won by running up margins in favorable terrain while losing more closely in hostile precincts. Joseph Biden visits the state on Tuesday..
NYTimes.com
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again [Video]

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election. By law, presidents are limited to serving two four-year terms.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

California California State in the western United States

AP Top Stories September 14 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 14th: Potential hurricane moves toward Gulf Coast; At least 24 deaths blamed on California fires; Two Los Angeles County..
USATODAY.com

Megan Fox & MGK Film Shuts Down Over COVID Cases, Moving to California

 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have hit a bump in the road -- not with their relationship, but with their new movie ... which has been forced to shut down for a..
TMZ.com

Mayor of Eugene discusses wildfire devastation in Oregon

 The historic wildfires burning across California, Oregon and Washington have charred millions of acres of land. More than 30 people have died and dozens remain..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump to visit California to assess wildfires

President Trump is set to visit California on Monday to assess the damage done by widespread...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNYTimes.com


Weather aids fight against massive wildfires in California

Firefighters took advantage of a welcome break in hot, dry weather on Saturday (September 12) to make...
SBS - Published

News Brief: Fed Chair Interview, Calif. Wildfires, Cohen Releases Book

How will the U.S. economy recover after the COVID-19 pandemic? Firefighters scramble to contain...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires [Video]

Trump Silent On The West Coast Fires

It’s been nearly three weeks since Trump has acknowledged the catastrophic wildfires out west. Uncontained fires are burning across California and other Western states reports HuffPost. It is..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze [Video]

Wildfires wreak havoc in California as firefighters fight to contain blaze

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of large wildfires across theUS state of California, days after president Donald Trump declared thesituation a major disaster.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
California wildfires: Major disaster declared [Video]

California wildfires: Major disaster declared

Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California as wildfires have destroyed almost a million acres of land.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:43Published