Migrants crossing English Channel brought ashore by UK Border Force

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s
A group of migrants crossing the English Channel have been rescued and escorted into the Port of Dover in Kent, UK on Monday (September 14).

The migrants are seen wearing life jackets on the vessel before being handed towels to keep them warm.

Some of the migrants were transported to smaller boats from a Border Force vessel whilst others arrived on a patrol boat with their inflatable dinghies towed behind.




The UK is using a military drone to monitor and stop migrants from crossing the English channel, after a record 1,400 crossed in August

The Watchkeeper WK450 began surveilling the Channel this week and is relaying information to the UK...
Business Insider


English Channel migrants 'forced onto boats' to make perilous sea crossing — UK border official [Video]

English Channel migrants 'forced onto boats' to make perilous sea crossing — UK border official

Dan O'Mahoney, charged with stopping the sea journeys from France to England, says many migrants are at the mercy of smugglers and unaware of their destination.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:47
More babies and children arrive by dinghy at Dover today [Video]

More babies and children arrive by dinghy at Dover today

This moving video appears to show more babies and children than usual among the latest migrants to arrive by dinghy at Dover today (2).The video shows at least five children being led or carried into..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13
Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August [Video]

Nearly 1,500 migrants made journey to UK in small boats during August

More than 1,450 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August despite avow from Priti Patel to make the dangerous route 'unviable'. More suspectedmigrants were seen arriving in the Port of Dover..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07