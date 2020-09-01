Migrants crossing English Channel brought ashore by UK Border Force

A group of migrants crossing the English Channel have been rescued and escorted into the Port of Dover in Kent, UK on Monday (September 14).

The migrants are seen wearing life jackets on the vessel before being handed towels to keep them warm.

Some of the migrants were transported to smaller boats from a Border Force vessel whilst others arrived on a patrol boat with their inflatable dinghies towed behind.