Drone shows new tent camp for Lesbos migrants Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published 38 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Drone shows new tent camp for Lesbos migrants Drone views showed a sprawling tent camp on the island of Lesbos that has been set up by authorities to house thousands of migrants that became homeless last week after the Moria migrants camp burned down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend