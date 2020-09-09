NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Lok Sabha, TR Baalu spoke on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He said, "I'd like to draw the attention of this house and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from rural background - because of NEET exam.

They had passed plus 2 through state board and NEET is conducted only in CBSE syllabus." "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless.

Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and committing suicide.

Future doctors of India have committed suicide," DMK MP added.