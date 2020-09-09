Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published
NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha

NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Lok Sabha, TR Baalu spoke on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He said, "I'd like to draw the attention of this house and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from rural background - because of NEET exam.

They had passed plus 2 through state board and NEET is conducted only in CBSE syllabus." "Within a month after plus 2 results, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless.

Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and committing suicide.

Future doctors of India have committed suicide," DMK MP added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

‘Lockdown prevented 37 to 78 thousand deaths’: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha [Video]

‘Lockdown prevented 37 to 78 thousand deaths’: Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved about 78 thousands lives and prevented about 29 cases in the country. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the role played by the Prime Minister, who he said had personally monitored the government’s handling of the crisis. The Health Minister also said that the government had held meetings with all states on the matter. He added that an empowered committee had been formed on March 29 and was restructured again on 10th of September based on requirement and the evolving situation in the country. He also added that now PPEs are being produced in India and the country is also in a condition to export the equipment to other countries. Watch the full video for all the details from the health minister’s speech in Lok Sabha.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:19Published

45.62 lakh Covid cases, 76,271 deaths in India till Sept 11: Harsh Vardhan

 Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that a total of 45,62,414 novel coronavirus cases and 76,271 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.67 per cent, had..
IndiaTimes
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others [Video]

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:06Published

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Political party in India

DMK leaders arrive at State legislative assembly with 'Ban NEET' masks in Chennai [Video]

DMK leaders arrive at State legislative assembly with 'Ban NEET' masks in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin along with other leaders arrived at the State legislative Assembly wearing a mask with 'Ban NEET, save TN students' printed on it on Sep 14. 3 Tamil Nadu students had ended their own life a day before the NEET exams.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

DMK MPs protest against NEET at Parliament premises

 Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs staged a protest against NEET 2020 in the Parliament..
IndiaTimes
Monsoon session: Sanitization work underway in Parliament premises [Video]

Monsoon session: Sanitization work underway in Parliament premises

Sanitization work was being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 01. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. On the other hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi staged protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination in the Parliament premises ahead of monsoon session commencing today. Speaking to media, the Rajya Sabha MP of DMK, Tiruchi Siva said, "NEET deprives dreams to the poor and rural students who score high marks in school education but are unable to get through NEET exam because they are not able to get any private coaching." "11 students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to the fear of this exam," he added. DMK and CPI (M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:25Published

T. R. Baalu T. R. Baalu Indian politician

DMK's Duraimurugan elected as party general secretary [Video]

DMK's Duraimurugan elected as party general secretary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Duraimurugan was elected as party general secretary at the DMK council meeting in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on September 09. TR Baalu was elected as treasurer at the council meeting. DMK president MK Stalin was also present in the meeting along with other party workers and officials.

Credit: ANIPublished

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

Students appear for NEET exams with full COVID protocols in Srinagar [Video]

Students appear for NEET exams with full COVID protocols in Srinagar

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations conducted in the Valley on September 13. The aspirants arrived at their respective examination centres with masks on due to COVID-19 pandemic. Police officials were recruited at the centres to keep a tab on surveillance. Examination centres in Srinagar have undertaken all safety protocols. The candidates were thermal screened at the entrance of the centres. Only candidates with valid admit cards were allowed to enter the examination centres. NEET examinations are conducted for admission in medical courses.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

'Around 85-90 percent students appeared in NEET 2020 exam': Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

 Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90% of students appeared in the National..
DNA

Tamil Nadu: Three medical college aspirants commit suicide ahead of NEET 2020 exam

 A day ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), three medical college aspirants in Tamil Nadu committed suicide on Saturday fearing failure.
DNA

Tweets about this

San2213941318

San22 RT @NehaHan04860940: You did not safeguard students in their #RightToLife. You left them helpless. The ordeal #NEET students are going thr… 1 day ago

NehaHan04860940

Neha Handa You did not safeguard students in their #RightToLife. You left them helpless. The ordeal #NEET students are going… https://t.co/cBfBQ7lXKc 1 day ago

shyamsundarhazr

S S Hazra @MamataOfficial Didi kindly arrange state/private buses on 13th of Sept for the students of Purulia appearing the… https://t.co/azLw5QMvTC 3 days ago

AllabakeshShaik

Shaik Allabakesh RT @Airemy2: @DrTedros @WHO Please Sir help the helpless Indian students. 97K cases per day in India. Still we're forced to Give our Medi… 3 days ago

Ddyadav72053512

Ddyadav RT @Rakshit17215042: Disappointed, upset, helpless 16 lakh NEET students' "मन की बात" . Listn @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji we hv always accep… 3 days ago

imKetanBhardwaj

केतन शर्मा RT @imKetanBhardwaj: Modi govt. is against students. #SSC #Railways recruitment process are destroyed in last 5 years. Students are helples… 3 days ago

ShaguftaHaque1

Shagufta Haque @Swamy39 Sir, if there's no way to postpone the exam, its an earnest request for you to talk to @DrRPNishank and ma… https://t.co/ZttePmKsxx 3 days ago

imKetanBhardwaj

केतन शर्मा Modi govt. is against students. #SSC #Railways recruitment process are destroyed in last 5 years. Students are help… https://t.co/1XTbQK905B 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Suicide of 3 NEET aspirants in TN will be discussed in assembly: DMK MLA [Video]

Suicide of 3 NEET aspirants in TN will be discussed in assembly: DMK MLA

Talking on death of three aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) by suicide ahead of the exam in Tamil Nadu, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Dravida Munnetra..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published