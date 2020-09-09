NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave an update on India’s battle against Covid-19 in the Lok Sabha. He lauded the steps taken by the central government and said that those steps had saved about 78 thousands lives and prevented about 29 cases in the country. Harsh Vardhan also lauded the role played by the Prime Minister, who he said had personally monitored the government’s handling of the crisis. The Health Minister also said that the government had held meetings with all states on the matter. He added that an empowered committee had been formed on March 29 and was restructured again on 10th of September based on requirement and the evolving situation in the country. He also added that now PPEs are being produced in India and the country is also in a condition to export the equipment to other countries. Watch the full video for all the details from the health minister’s speech in Lok Sabha.
The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. The Member of Parliaments (MPs) in Lok Sabha paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee today. They also paid tribute to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin along with other leaders arrived at the State legislative Assembly wearing a mask with 'Ban NEET, save TN students' printed on it on Sep 14. 3 Tamil Nadu students had ended their own life a day before the NEET exams.
Sanitization work was being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of monsoon session on September 14. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 01. This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued by government. On the other hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi staged protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination in the Parliament premises ahead of monsoon session commencing today. Speaking to media, the Rajya Sabha MP of DMK, Tiruchi Siva said, "NEET deprives dreams to the poor and rural students who score high marks in school education but are unable to get through NEET exam because they are not able to get any private coaching." "11 students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to the fear of this exam," he added. DMK and CPI (M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Duraimurugan was elected as party general secretary at the DMK council meeting in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on September 09. TR Baalu was elected as treasurer at the council meeting. DMK president MK Stalin was also present in the meeting along with other party workers and officials.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations conducted in the Valley on September 13. The aspirants arrived at their respective examination centres with masks on due to COVID-19 pandemic. Police officials were recruited at the centres to keep a tab on surveillance. Examination centres in Srinagar have undertaken all safety protocols. The candidates were thermal screened at the entrance of the centres. Only candidates with valid admit cards were allowed to enter the examination centres. NEET examinations are conducted for admission in medical courses.