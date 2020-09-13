Global  
 

Malthouse: Policing is having to adapt daily

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Malthouse: Policing is having to adapt daily

Malthouse: Policing is having to adapt daily

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse says police are having to adapt daily if not hourly as the coronavirus pandemic adapts.

His comments come as police guidelines for the new Covid restrictions are yet to be provided.

Report by Browna.

