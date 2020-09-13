Malthouse: Policing is having to adapt daily

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus. The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are ‘failing basic test of competence’ with testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
David Cameron has said breaking an international treaty obligation is the 'very, very last thing you should contemplate'. The former Prime Minister added that we need to keep the 'prize' of a deal with the EU in mind.