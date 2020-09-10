Homes completely wiped out by US wildfires

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S...
Northern California wildfires leave at least three deadA Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes on Thursday afterwinds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountaincommunity and killed at least three people...
Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West firesDozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes, killing at least nine people and forcing hundreds of..