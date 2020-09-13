Protest in Kashmir against Charlie Hebdo's cartoons

A small group of men held a protest in Sharifabad, Kashmir on Monday (September 14) against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Footage shows the demonstrators holding signs reading "insulting the prophet is an unforgivable sin" and "we protest against the disrespect of our beloved prophet." Additional footage shows protesters standing on images of the Israeli and American flags.

Earlier this month, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that made them the target of a deadly terror attack.

The republication came a day before 14 people went on trial for helping the gunmen carry out the January 2015 attack.