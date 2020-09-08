Global  
 

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

In Bolton, 552 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 10 – the equivalent of 192.0 per100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England and is up from 126.2 inthe seven days to September 3.


Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and 30s – with a number of cases linkedto some pubs, he added.

Coronavirus: Bolton restrictions tightened amid rise in cases

 Only allowing takeaways and curtailing nightlife are among the new rules for the Greater Manchester town.
Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions [Video]

Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus: England's hotspots in maps

Localised data reveals the areas that saw the largest numbers of new cases in the past week
UK imposes new coronavirus restrictions for England

LONDON (AP) — The British government backed a series of measures Wednesday it hopes will stem a...
The areas in England with the highest Covid-19 case rises - and 5 are in Herts

The areas in England with the highest Covid-19 case rises - and 5 are in Herts The new data from Public Health England shows a worrying rise in coronavirus cases
