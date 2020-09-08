Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

In Bolton, 552 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 10 – the equivalent of 192.0 per100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England and is up from 126.2 inthe seven days to September 3.