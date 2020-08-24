Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe

Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday (September 14), paving the way for him to replace Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister later this week.
71-year-old Suga has said he would continue Abe's signature "Abenomics" strategy of hyper-easy monetary policy, government spending and reforms while juggling the problems of COVID-19 and a slumping economy, while confronting longer-term issues such as Japan's ageing population and low birth rate.
"We must overcome this crisis, so that each person in Japan can feel safe and have a stable living.
In order to do that, we need to carry on Prime Minister Abe's measures and move forward with them.
I believe it is my mission to do so." Suga won 377 votes out of 534 votes cast, and 535 possible votes, in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election by the party's members of parliament and representatives of its 47 local chapters.
It is virtually certain that he'll be elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday because of the LDP's majority in the lower house.
He will serve out Abe's term as party leader through to September 2021.
The son of a strawberry farmer from northern Japan, Suga was a loyal aide to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation last month due to ill health.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Gloria Tso reports.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Caroline Malone reports.
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases." "With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," Health Minister added.
Policing Minister Kit Malthouse says police are having to adapt daily if not hourly as the coronavirus pandemic adapts. His comments come as police guidelines for the new Covid restrictions are yet to be provided. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn