Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strong winds and rain batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette approaches

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Strong winds and rain batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette approaches

Strong winds and rain batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette approaches

Strong wind and waves batter the coast of Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette moves towards the country on Sunday evening (September 13).

Residents were urged to prepare for the powerful storm amid fears of damage and flooding in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that the biggest threats were strong winds, storm surges, up to 15cm (6 inches) of rain and life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Bermuda officials closed the country's LF Wade International Airport and state government buildings were closed on Monday and Tuesday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Strong winds and waves as Hurricane Paulette approaches Bermuda [Video]

Strong winds and waves as Hurricane Paulette approaches Bermuda

Strong wind and waves batter the coast of Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette moves towards the country on Sunday evening (September 13). The US National Hurricane Center warned that the biggest threats..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:30Published
Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast [Video]

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Pedestrian struggles to walk as Typhoon Haishen batters South Korea [Video]

Pedestrian struggles to walk as Typhoon Haishen batters South Korea

A pedestrian struggles to walk as strong winds and heavy rain associated with Typhoon Haishen batter Gyeongsang, South Korea on Monday (September 7). The typhoon first hit southern Japan, killing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published