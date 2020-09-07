Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated two years of marriage with a picnic in the park on Sunday (13.09.20).
🎙Radio Espionage💥 RT @etnow: Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating two years as husband and wife!
https://t.co/XUyHwprO2F 38 minutes ago
Peace FM Online Justin-Bieber-And-Hailey-Celebrate-Their-Second-Wedding-Anniversary https://t.co/Tn7mgyGf2W https://t.co/plpBWHYgJ3 53 minutes ago
Edward Durm RT @peacefmonline: Justin Bieber And Hailey Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary .... https://t.co/K9OeY931KM 1 hour ago
Alieberusha RT @Koimoi: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Two Years Of Married Bliss Under The Sun!
#JsutinBieber #HaileyBaldwin #Koimoi
http… 1 hour ago
Peace FM Online Justin Bieber And Hailey Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary .... https://t.co/K9OeY931KM 1 hour ago
Wedding ETC Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated the second anniversary of their secret courthouse wedding with a low-key picnic… https://t.co/KpgqT2GljC 2 hours ago
Koimoi.com Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Two Years Of Married Bliss Under The Sun!
#JsutinBieber #HaileyBaldwin… https://t.co/HS5ozU8ItA 2 hours ago
Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: It's been two years since #JustinBieber & #HaileyBaldwin's secret wedding at a New York courthouse and to celebrate the spec… 3 hours ago
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattooJustin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.
Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage yearsJustin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.
Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad'Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with his "ego and power" as a teenager and vowed to become a "good husband and future dad".