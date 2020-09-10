Global  
 

Moria fire: 'I know how little people had before'

The BBC's Jean Mackenzie responds to news the Moria camp in Greece has been destroyed by fire.


Greece's overcrowded migrant camp on Lesbos hit by more deliberate fires

Little remained of Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp Thursday after a second fire...
Displaced migrants on Lesbos island protest in wake of fire at Moira camp [Video]

Displaced migrants on Lesbos island protest in wake of fire at Moira camp

Over 12,000 people were left homeless after fires on Tuesday and Wednesday gutted the Moria camp in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews

Thousands protest after Greece's Moria refugee camp burns down [Video]

Thousands protest after Greece's Moria refugee camp burns down

Some 13,000 people living in the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos were left homeless by two consecutive fires.

Moria tragedy: Abandoned refugees demand to be allowed to leave [Video]

Moria tragedy: Abandoned refugees demand to be allowed to leave

Chaos and confusion plague thousands of people made shelterless after a fire struck Europe's largest refugee camp.

