Moria fire: 'I know how little people had before'
The BBC's Jean Mackenzie responds to news the Moria camp in Greece has been destroyed by fire.
Displaced migrants on Lesbos island protest in wake of fire at Moira campOver 12,000 people were left homeless after fires on Tuesday and Wednesday gutted the Moria camp in the midst of a coronavirus lockdown.View on euronews
Thousands protest after Greece's Moria refugee camp burns downSome 13,000 people living in the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos were left homeless by two consecutive fires.
Moria tragedy: Abandoned refugees demand to be allowed to leaveChaos and confusion plague thousands of people made shelterless after a fire struck Europe's largest refugee camp.